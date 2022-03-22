Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,524,530 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,195,876,000 after acquiring an additional 711,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $299.16 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $230.14 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

