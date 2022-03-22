Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Lowered to $370.00 at Truist Financial

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $378.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

ESS has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.06.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $338.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.46. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $271.51 and a 52-week high of $359.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

