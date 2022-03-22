Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $111.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.19. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.80 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,917 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,470 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

