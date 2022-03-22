Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 786 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $134.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.39 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.31. The company has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

