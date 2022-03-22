The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 299,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Progressive by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $4,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,528 shares of company stock worth $6,708,460 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $112.18 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $113.54. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.83.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

