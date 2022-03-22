Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,919,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 31,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Dominion Energy by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.12. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

