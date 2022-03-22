Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,095.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter.

VOX opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $109.94 and a 52 week high of $151.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.70.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

