Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 201.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.65.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $163.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.80 and its 200 day moving average is $183.69. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

