Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,028,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,749,000 after purchasing an additional 159,694 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150,473 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,565,000 after purchasing an additional 355,040 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,268,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,854,000 after purchasing an additional 182,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $179.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.03 and a fifty-two week high of $196.29.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $4,179,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Bank of America started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.