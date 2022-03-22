Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

NYSE:BERY opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

