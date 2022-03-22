Critical Comparison: Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) & FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB)

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arcos Dorados and FAT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados $2.66 billion 0.62 -$149.45 million $0.22 35.28 FAT Brands $18.12 million 6.80 -$14.86 million N/A N/A

FAT Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcos Dorados.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of Arcos Dorados shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arcos Dorados and FAT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados 0 1 3 0 2.75 FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.43%. Given Arcos Dorados’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcos Dorados is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Arcos Dorados and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados 1.77% 28.08% 2.20% FAT Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arcos Dorados beats FAT Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcos Dorados (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD). The Caribbean Division geographical segment composes Aruba, Curacao, Colombia, French Guyana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix, and St. Thomas and Venezuela. The SLAD geographical segment comprises Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, and Uruguay. The NOLAD geographical segment consists Costa Rica, Mexico, and Panama. The company was founded on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About FAT Brands (Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc. is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses. FAT Brands Inc. is based in Los Angeles, CA.

