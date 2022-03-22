Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,317,046 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,215,881 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,317,046 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $35,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SM Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SM Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SM Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 793.16 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,694 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

