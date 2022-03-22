VEON (VEON) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of VEON (NASDAQ: VEON) recently:

3/18/2022 – VEON is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – VEON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

3/16/2022 – VEON was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

3/11/2022 – VEON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

3/10/2022 – VEON is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – VEON was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

2/18/2022 – VEON was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Shares of VEON opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. VEON Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Get VEON Ltd alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 773.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 295,179 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VEON by 146.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 129,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of VEON by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,677 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,621,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,639,000 after buying an additional 2,894,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.