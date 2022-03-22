Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for XOS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOS will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for XOS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOS. Zacks Investment Research raised XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOS during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOS stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

XOS Company Profile

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

