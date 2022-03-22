-$1.09 EPS Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.99). AnaptysBio reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,936,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 37.4% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 149,494 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 182,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 104,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 371.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 84,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $26.50 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

