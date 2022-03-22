Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) to Post $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expensify’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Expensify.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $3,723,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $11,000,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $2,200,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

