Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,707 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $69,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $94.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.13. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.