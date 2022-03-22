U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 449 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE:NVO opened at $110.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The company has a market capitalization of $259.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.741 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.