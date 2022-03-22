U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after acquiring an additional 194,033 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $16,691,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after acquiring an additional 99,231 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,929,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 589.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 77,698 shares during the period.

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $57.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

