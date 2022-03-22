U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.67.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $308.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $278.00 and a one year high of $485.83.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

