Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $205.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.44. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $179.46 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

