U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT stock opened at $126.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.70. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $116.25 and a 52-week high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.