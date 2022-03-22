Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

SNUG stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81. Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

