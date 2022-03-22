U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,989 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter.

ARKF stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $55.95.

