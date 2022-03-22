Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG opened at $139.88 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $142.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.