Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 20,779 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 388,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $72,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,524,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,952 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,089,000 after purchasing an additional 444,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22,464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 248,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,590,000 after purchasing an additional 247,114 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $157.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.02. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,392,908. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.