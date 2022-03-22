Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $61,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.05.

Shares of EL opened at $273.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.34. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

