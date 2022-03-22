Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135,411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $42,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Textron by 39.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Textron by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,851,000 after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 12.3% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth about $899,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.83. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

