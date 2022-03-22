Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000.

BSCS opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

