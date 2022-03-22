Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 576 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 738.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,373 shares of company stock worth $22,292,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.