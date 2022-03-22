Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $357,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $280.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.12.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

