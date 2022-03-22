U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,426 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,069,869 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM opened at $213.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.48, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.37 and a 200 day moving average of $252.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

