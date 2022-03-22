Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $778,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $3,039,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $1,068,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $1,678,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $12,048,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

