Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Nine analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.23. Biogen reported earnings per share of $5.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $15.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.39 to $16.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $16.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $21.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $206.81 on Friday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $192.67 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.91.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

