Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,594 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of HPQ opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

