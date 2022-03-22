Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,229 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 34.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $158.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.24 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

