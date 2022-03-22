Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 560 ($7.37) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.56) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.69) to GBX 650 ($8.56) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.82) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.22) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.54) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaftesbury has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 635 ($8.36).

LON SHB opened at GBX 590.50 ($7.77) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -11.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 600.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 614.46. Shaftesbury has a 12-month low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 668.50 ($8.80).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

