U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 13,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $405.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $344.80 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

