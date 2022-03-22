$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $86.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.68.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

