U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,438 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,861,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,515 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 865,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 848,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 573.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 626,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 533,256 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,932,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

