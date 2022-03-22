U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $672,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $195.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $126.05 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.