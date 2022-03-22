SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,478 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Shares of SEDG opened at $312.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.78. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.66, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

