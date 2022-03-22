Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 330 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 126.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $128.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $113.64 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

About Genuine Parts (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.