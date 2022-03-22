Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,205,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,433,000 after purchasing an additional 59,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

VRSK opened at $210.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.37 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.18.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 30.39%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,067,123 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

