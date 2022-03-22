Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Lowered to $370.00 at Truist Financial

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $378.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $353.06.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $338.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.46. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $271.51 and a 52 week high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $721,012,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,703,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

