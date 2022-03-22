Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marlowe Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 137.0% during the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 5,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Booking by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,544,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,161.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,335.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,361.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,720.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

