Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 262.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 474.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $577.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of -121.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $523.89 and a 200 day moving average of $515.44. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.72 and a 1-year high of $598.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,376 shares of company stock valued at $30,444,888. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

