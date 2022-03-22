Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,496,000 after buying an additional 231,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,861 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,686,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,749,000 after purchasing an additional 349,858 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 30.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 365,854 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $307,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,250 shares of company stock worth $7,442,268. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

