Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 32,546 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $180.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.54 and its 200-day moving average is $170.32. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.55 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

