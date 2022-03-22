F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Holdings Increased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153,129 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 72,411 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 73,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.16. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

FNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

